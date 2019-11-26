Public Drought Information Sessions Being Held In Deniliquin and Griffith This Week

The drought is intensifying across the state, and the NSW Government an WaterNSW are holding another series of community public information sessions, focusing on water issues in drought-impacted regions.

You're invited to attend the sessions this Wednesday and Thursday in Deniliquin and Griffith.

Tracey Barton, Acting Water Drought Coordinator, Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, said we need to protect the remaining water in our river systems following our driest winter since 1982 and the prospect of another hot and dry summer.

“Our priority is to ensure that sufficient water is available for critical water needs. We invite the community to come along to hear about river inflows and forecasts, and what we've done since our previous drought information sessions earlier in the year.

“We’ll update the community on water availability and proposed management measures if the dry conditions persist. There'll also be an opportunity for questions and discussion on water issues relating to the drought.

“Landholders and communities need information so they can plan ahead and that’s what these consultations are all about,” Ms Barton said.

DENILIQUIN

Date: Wednesday, November 27

Time: 5pm-7pm

Location: Deniliquin Golf Club: 1 Golf Club Rd, Deniliquin

GRIFFITH

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 4pm-6pm

Location: The Northside Griffith Leagues Club: 255 Wakaden Street, Griffith

For information on critical valleys in drought, drought relief and our extreme events policy, you can visit the Drought Update page here

There will be an online Drought Outlook and Water Availability webinar from 2pm-3pm on Tuesday, 3 December. To register, head to the website here

