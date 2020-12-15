Enjoy The Best Of Summer This Silly Season With Customised Espresso Martinis At This Outdoor Cinema!

We all know this year has been a bit of a write-off, so why not splurge a little and enjoy the most of it at this epic new outdoor cinema experience?!

It doesn't matter if you like yours stirred, shaken or on ice, there's something for every coffee lover!

This summer, the coffee connoisseurs at Tia Maria will be launching their first-ever ‘Express’o’ Yourself’ bar at all Moonlight Cinemas across Australia to take your outdoor cinematic experience to the next level with a brand-new cocktail bar that allows you to personalise your cocktail with the ultimate trimmings!

Honestly, need we say more?

Patrons can choose to either top the traditional Espresso Martini with crushed Maltesers, popcorn, freeze-dried raspberries or marshmallows.

Also on the menu is the brand new ‘Shaken not Stirred’ beveraginos which are the perfect blend of deliciously creamy and alcoholic thick shakes!

And yes, childhood staples like toasted marshmallow and cookies and cream flavours will be on the list!

These new bars are popping up all over the nation at Moonlight Cinema in Sydney (Centennial Parklands), Brisbane (Roma Street Parkland), Melbourne (Royal Botanic Gardens), Adelaide (Royal Botanic Gardens) and Perth (Kings Park) over the next few months.

Those who opt for the 'Gold Grass' tickets instead can simply order their cocktails using a QR code on their table and have them delivered straight to their comfy bean beds!

Or guests who want to take their evening up an extra notch with the Platinum Experience for two, you can snuggle up and enjoy the movie in your very own premium double bean bed with included food and beverages served straight to you before the film!

Either way, your level of luxury is up to you, we know which one we will be opting for this summer!

Plus, there are Christmas special movie screenings only during December, so, what are you waiting for? You can grab your tickets here now.

Happy sipping people!

