PSA: You Can Now Check Out The 'Fake' Kardashian House Cause It's Officially For Sale!

This just in Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans, the famous mansion is officially up for grabs!

While the show might be coming to an end, this now means we can finally check out the ins and outs of the fake Kardashian mansion and if you have enough moola, you can pretend you're a new Kardashian.

For a small fortune (and an organ) this 730 sqm property in Studio City, Los Angeles is going for $10.93 million (US $7.99 million).

During the KUWTK series, the house doubled as Kris Jenner‘s home although die-hard fans will know that it was in fact a ‘fake home’, as she never actually lived there.

The exterior of the house has also appeared on TV numerous times including, True Blood, American Horror Story, Chelsea Lately and even a Victoria’s Secret commercial!

You can check out the rest of the property here.

