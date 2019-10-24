PSA: Working Long Hours Increases Your Chance Of Going Bald In Your 20s

Are you one of those workaholics who’s stuck in a job where you have to work crazy long hours?

Well, it’s good news for your bank account, but bad news for your noggin’, because a new study has revealed that men who work long hours are at a greater risk of going bald in their 20s and 30s.

This is great news if you’ve been wanting to channel your inner and outer Vin Diesel, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, or Jason Statham - but some not so good news if you wanted to keep that healthy mop on your head, ON your head.

The study, from researchers in South Korea, examined over 13,000 employed men who were aged 20 to 59, between the years of 2013 and 2017, finding that working at least 52 hours a week triggers early hair loss.

The participants were categories in three groups - ‘normal’ for anyone working a 40-hour work, ‘long’ for those working between 41-52 hours, and ‘much longer’ for those above 52 hours.

Things like education, age, marital status, income, smoking, and work schedule were all taken into consideration during the study.

Researchers revealed that men who worked at least 52 hours a week went bald faster than those working a 40-hour week, with cases of alopecia increasing by three percent in the ‘long’ group and four percent in the ‘much longer’ group.

It was believed that the cause was stress-related - too much work and not enough free time!

Other studies have also found that working long hours leads to weight gain, injuries, fatigue, and musculoskeletal diseases.

As a result of such studies, scientists are urging lawmakers to limit the hours people can be employed for, in order to prioritise health and wellbeing.

The study’s lead researcher Kyung-Hun Son, of Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, revealed:

"The results of this study demonstrate that long working hours is significantly associated with the increased development of alopecia in male workers.

"Furthermore, the strength of association has increased linearly as work time got longer.

"Limitation of working hours in order to prevent alopecia development may be more necessary from younger workers, such as those in the 20s and 30s, at which hair loss symptoms start to appear.

"Preventive interventions to promote appropriate and reasonable working hours are required in our society."

So, if you’re working ridiculously long hours and not making the time for yourself, your health, and your family… now is the time to make the change!

Nothing is more important than your health and family.

Ease up. Life can't be all work and no play.

If you're worried about your health, please see your local GP as soon as possible.

