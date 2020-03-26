PSA: We've Found All The Mouth-Watering Venues That Are Still Open For Delivery & Take Away

We know life can be tough right now for everyone.

The people at home don't know what's open and the venues who are open don't have their regulars coming into the shop anymore.

So, we thought in order to help everyone in South Australia we'd create a list of all the places that are open for delivery or take away!

CBD:

Bakery On O'Connell

The Original Pancake Kitchen

Japanese TUNO Izakaya

Please Say Please Cafe

The Greek Vegan Project

Nathan Bakes (Gluten-Free / Vegan Bakery)

Vietnamese Cuisine & Coffee

North Adelaide:

Angelas Pizza and Pasta and Seafood

The Coffee Barun Cafe

Sweet As Barossa Diner

Saints Kitchen

Harper's Place

Almina’s On Prospect

South Adelaide:

The Farm Shop: Fruit & Veg Boxes + More!

The Flour Store Corner Shop

Cherry Burger Official

Three Little Pods

Blessed Cheese

East Adelaide:

Spill The Beans Cafe Adelaide

The Stuffed Chook

The Lab Food + Coffee

Tea Tree Gully Coffee Shoppe

Parisi's Restaurant Italian

Cafe Saba Vietnamese

West Adelaide:

Balkan & Mediterranean Mix

Barry's Burgers

Whipped Bake Bar Cafe

Bakers Edge West Beach

New Local Eatery

Adelaide Hills:

Mount Torrens Hotel

The Good Pantry Cafe

Kersbrook Hill Wines: Takeaway wine and free delivery!

If you'd like us to feature please leave us a comment!

