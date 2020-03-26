PSA: We've Found All The Mouth-Watering Venues That Are Still Open For Delivery & Take Away

- Adelaide NewsPSA: We've Found All The Mouth-Watering Venues That Are Still Open For Delivery & Take Away
Support local people!
We know life can be tough right now for everyone.
The people at home don't know what's open and the venues who are open don't have their regulars coming into the shop anymore.
So, we thought in order to help everyone in South Australia we'd create a list of all the places that are open for delivery or take away!
CBD:
Nathan Bakes (Gluten-Free / Vegan Bakery)
North Adelaide:
Angelas Pizza and Pasta and Seafood
South Adelaide:
The Farm Shop: Fruit & Veg Boxes + More!
The Flour Store Corner Shop
East Adelaide:
West Adelaide:
Balkan & Mediterranean Mix
Adelaide Hills:
Kersbrook Hill Wines: Takeaway wine and free delivery!
If you'd like us to feature please leave us a comment!
