PSA: This Mouth-Watering DIY Hot Cross Bun Gin Exists & We're Obsessed

While some people might be attempting to bake their own hot cross buns this long weekend, cause you know, iso and all that.

Well, we have just upped the ante with something that is a whole lot easier to make and to be honest, a lot more satisfying to consume.

Say hello to this, DIY Hot Cross Bun Gin.

Did we mention it's mulled?

Made of gin (duh), apple cider, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice and apples, the mulled gin is ready in just 10 minutes and it pretty much tastes just like a boozy hot cross bun.

Honestly, say no more.

You can find the full recipe below.

Hot cross bun gin recipe: Serves Approx. 6

Prep 5 minutes

Cook 5 minutes

2 x 750ml bottles apple cider

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus sliced lemon to serve

6 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup gin (choose your fave)

2 pink lady apples, thickly sliced

Step 1: Place cider, lemon juice, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 2 minutes or until fragrant.

Step 2: Add apple to pan. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes. Stir in gin. Serve immediately with lemon slices.

Bon appetite!

