PSA: This Local Distillery Is Giving Away 200 Free Gin Scented Hand Sanitisers With Every Bottle

It seems like most businesses are trying to do their part amid the coronavirus pandemic, but this initiative really takes the cake.

The owners of Prohibition Liquor Co took matters into their own hands (literally) this week when they could not buy hand sanitiser to protect their patrons and staff.

So, naturally, they decided to share the love with the public and give away 200 unique reusable glass bottles of hand sanitiser.

And yes, the sanitiser is mostly made from the leftover spirits from the usual gin distilling process.

You can grab this 100ml glass bottle of juniper scented hand sanitiser with any bottle of gin (500ml/700ml) sold until stocks run out.

If you prefer to stay indoors, their website is still available for free nationwide delivery!

Click here for more info.

