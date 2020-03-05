PSA: This Drool-Worthy Mi Goreng Pasty Exists & It's Entirely Vegan

We honestly couldn't think of a better combination for a Sunday morning recovery snack.

Brighton Jetty Bakery now has a Mi Goreng Pasty.

The delicious pasty incorporates potato, pumpkin, carrot, fried onions, sriracha, kecap manis, tomato sauce, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

And yes, it is entirely vegan!

Brighton Jetty Bakery also makes the spice/sauce mix from scratch, as inspired by the Mi Goreng sachets.

The downside? Unfortunately, these bad boys will only be on the menu for the rest of the March.

So, what are you waiting for? Get on down and try one before they're gone!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.