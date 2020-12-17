PSA: This Aussie Uni Student Just Won $20 Million Overnight So Not All Is Lost

While Australia sits and waits to find more about NSW COVID cases, some lucky uni student can now kick back in his own mansion after becoming a millionaire overnight!

This Brisbane student in his 20s will never have to work again after winning the entire Division 1 Powerball prize on Thursday night.

Yes, you know what that means.

He won the whole $20 million jackpot with an ONLINE entry.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1283 were 29, 4, 17, 16, 33, 5,9 and the Powerball number was 13.

According to lottery officials, the winner said, “I don’t think I’m going to get much sleep tonight. I’ll have to watch a movie to calm myself down!”

The winner also admitted he only got the ticket as a very last minute, impromptu purchase.

“Every time I’ve seen the news about a lottery winner, I’ve thought ‘that lucky guy, it’s going to be me next time’.”

He was, in fact, the only winner in Thursday's Powerball draw. The winner revealed he would spend his $20 million on very early retirement and treat family and friends and even charities after a 'tough year'.

Well, can he donate some to us too, please? We'll happily take a donation from a fresh millionaire anytime!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.