As we all now know, some of us might not be able to see our loved ones this festive season, but that doesn’t mean Santa isn’t coming to town!

At 7pm on the 22nd of December (*checks calendar* yep that's tonight!), we are holding a special Christmas sing-a-long for all you Aussies stuck at home, interstate or even overseas!

All you need to do is tune in through the Hit Network's App iOS or Android and tap play on Santa Radio!

Yes, that's right! It doesn't matter whether you’re stuck in iso on the Northern Beaches or you just want to blast some festive tunes at home, everyone from all areas of Sydney (and beyond) is welcome!

Yes, even the guys in Sydney's suburb, Avalon are invited (virtually, of course).

Plus, it's 100% free.

You can expect bangers from all your favourite festive artists like the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey and of course, Michael Buble will be there and so much more!

So, what are you waiting for? You can get all the details at the event here!

Fire up your barbie, grab your favourite beverage and tune into Santa Radio through the Hit Network's App iOS or Android to get that festive feeling and continue to share that Christmas cheer with us tonight!

Let us know in the comments how you'll be celebrating Christmas this festive season!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Merry Christmas! Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS or Android.