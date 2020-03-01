PSA: There's A Mouthwatering Garlic Bread Festival In Melbourne This Month

We never thought this was possible, but here we are, the festival we deserve.

There’s an entire day and festival dedicated to one of the greatest comfort foods of all-time, garlic bread. This sacred event will be taking place at Welcome to Thornbury on Saturday March 21st, where you can indulge yourself from 12pm.

In terms of food options available, you’ll be able to find garlic bread burgers, garlic bread gozleme, fancy garlic bread as well as just some classic garlic bread. Heaven might not exist on earth, but this could be the closest thing to it.

You’ll also be able to pair your varieties of garlic bread with some savoury cocktails to find the perfect mix, along with a few specials including a “Beer and Mint Combo”. You can bring the family up until 8pm or leave the kids at home and bring your dog all day and night long. I mean honestly this sounds like the event of the lifetime, so you definitely wouldn’t want to miss out.

For more information on what could be the best day of the year, you can find all those details on their website.