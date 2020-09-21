PSA: The SA Government Will Now Shout You Your Next Stay-cation!

2020 might’ve been full of many surprises, but this is definitely one we didn’t see coming!

The South Australian Government has announced it will be shouting South Aussies with travel vouchers to use across the state as a part of a much needed tourism boost to help the local economy and local jobs.

The travel vouchers will be worth up to $100 each and be available from next month.

The only catch is that the vouchers can only be used at participating CBD hotels, and $50 vouchers to spend in regional and suburban accommodation and Saturday nights won't be included.

Still, free money is free money!

For more information, click here.

SA Tourism Explains The Travel Vouchers Below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!