PSA: Spongebob Squarepants Is A LGBTQ Ambassador & Suddenly It All Makes Sense

Well, for anyone who ever binged watched (or secretly continues to watch) this eccentric spongy icon, we now have confirmation that he is, in fact, apart of the LGBQT+ community.

Lowkey, not surprised.

Nickelodeon released a statement confirming that Spongebob Squarepants and a few other cartoon legends are apart of the LGBQT+ community!

Tune in below to find out who else is supporting Pride Month, every month:

