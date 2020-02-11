PSA: Sex Education Season Three Is Coming & We Are Screaming

Overnight our dreams have officially been answered by the binge-watching tv series gods.

Netflix made officially announced that one of our favourite British comedy-dramas will be returning to our screens VERY soon with none other than with a bunch of our beloved socially awkward and sexually struggling teens.

Sex Education is back for season three and we could not be more excited.

For those who didn't binge-watch the whole of the last two seasons in a matter of hours (like said, someone) then you might not be aware that at the end of last season teen sex therapist, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and beefcake, Adam (Connor Swindells) both finally get their emotional baggage together and confess their love to said people...don't worry I won't spoil.

But damn, was it a bloody cliff hanger.

Unfortunately, there is no set date yet for the new season but stay tuned...

So, without further ado, here is the extremely mysterious yet, very awkward teaser brought to you by non-other than Principle Groff:

