PSA: SA Zoo Is Reopening If You're In Desperate Need Of An Outing

If you're just as keen as us to get out of the house, we can't think of anything better than spending some quality socially distant time at the zoo!

Zoos SA has reopened their doors to Adelaide Zoo and Monarto Safari Park from 9.30am 23rd of November after a four-day closure during the State's 'Circuit Breaker' lockdown.



"We will be adhering to our COVID Safe Plan which means 1000 visitors on-site at any one time. And, as before, we will be making sure that social distancing and good hygiene measures are observed throughout," said Zoos SA CE, Elaine Bensted.

She continued to say how it's been a very difficult year for all businesses around the world and hopes that us Aussies can continue to support local.

During the 'pause' essential keeping staff, who were permitted on-site, cooled off a range of animals with enrichment from ice blocks, chilled pumpkin and iced grevillea flowers as well as a refreshing shower for Aonika the aldabra tortoise and a seriously slurpy slice of watermelon for Jakarta the binturong.



Koalas, long-nosed potoroos, kangaroos and short-beaked echidnas also dined out on frozen goodies that seemed to hit the spot.

At Monarto Safari Park, the meerkat mob received a very 'ice' treat with ice blocks filled with yummy vegetables, Rita the African crested porcupine nibbled away on sweet potato and corn ice blocks and the chimpanzee troop, which includes youngsters Hope and Zola, enjoyed juicy mangoes and water play.

All members and visitors are asked to book their tickets online at www.adelaidezoo.com.au/tickets and www.monartosafari.com.au/tickets.



While the wearing of face masks is encouraged (but not mandatory) members and visitors might like to know that both Zoos SA sites stock a wild and fun range of animal-themed face masks if you fancy upgrading your basic one!

