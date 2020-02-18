The RSPCA Is Doing $29 Adoptions This Weekend So, BRB While We Adopt 100 Dogs

If you have been looking to add a FUR-EVER FRIEND to your family, this weekend is the PURFECT & PAWFECT time.

The legends at RSPCA need your help ‘Clearing the Shelters’ with $29 Adoptions on from February 21st to 23rd.

There will be a range of beautiful animals including puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, mice, turkey, ducks, chickens…even Charlie the Miniature Horse and Sheepy the Sheep are looking for new homes.

Plus, this stunner, Kevin the Great Dane who has been in the shelter for over 100 days, he may just be one of the many PAWFECT editions to your family.

Even though adoption fees are reduced, the RSPCA will still be following the appropriate procedures to ensure that these animals are going to the right family. The animals have been microchipped, desexed, vaccinated and undergone vet checks and behavioural assessment.

This year, 'Clear the Shelters' initiative will run across Australia in all states and territories except NT and Tasmania.

So, no matter where you are there are hundreds of animals that need a new home full of love and pats.

There's more to pet adoption than overdosing on cuteness, of course, as making the commitment to care for an animal is serious business so, brb while we do our due diligence and head out and save like 100 dogs.

For more information and to see the animals up for adoption visit www.adoptapet.com.au or contact your local RSPCA Shelter here.

Catch Up On The Best MAFS Here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.