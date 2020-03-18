PSA: Our Favourite Bushfire Rescue Dog Is Still Helping Find Koalas!

You may recall during the horrific bushfire season, a dog named Bear was called up to help seek out stranded koalas.

This morning, we spoke with wildlife activist and presenter Tyson Mayr who gave us an update on all the good work Bear did during the fires and since then.

Take a listen:

Bear - Koala Hero will be airing tonight at 8:30pm on Foxtel’s Lifestyle channel.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.