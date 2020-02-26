PSA: Meat-Free Vegan Pies Are About To Hit Aussie Servos

This Is SO Un-Australian!

Article heading image for PSA: Meat-Free Vegan Pies Are About To Hit Aussie Servos

Four'N Twenty pie

This might just be the most un-Australian thing we have ever seen...a plant-based pie, honestly what's the point, just eat a damn salad????

Iconic pastry kings, Four'N Twenty have just announced that they will be launching a meat-free pie in Australia this March.

Business Insider reports that the new pie’s filling comes in the form of a soy-based plant protein mince, which combines with all the ingredients you’d expect to form a not-quite-meat pie.

It’s worth noting that the new Four ‘N Twenty baby isn’t strictly vegan.

But there is also no egg or dairy used in the new product, but a company spokesperson said they are processed through the same line which handles meaty versions.

Honestly, while you're at it, you may as well make it gluten-free too! 

Exact locations are yet to be released, so we suggest you plant-based punters keep your eyes peeled. 

Eve Swain

