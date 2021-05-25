Turns Out, Lindsay Lohan Is BACK Starring In This Hilarious Christmas Rom-Com!

It's been a hot minute since we've seen this queen bee on our movie screens, but she's officially back!

Netflix confirmed that Lindsay Lohan will star in a Christmas romantic comedy and according to Variety, filming will start in November this year and will be directed and co-written by Janeen Damian.

So, we can assume it won't be out for Christmas 2021.

The Christmas rom-com is set to be about a woman who suffers amnesia following a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner.

Either way, we simply cannot wait to know more! So, we suggest you keep your eyes peeled, people.

