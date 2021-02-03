PSA: Here's What We Know About This Year's Big Brother Contestants (So Far)

Think you know Big Brother’s game? Well, think again people!



This year, Big Brother is seriously stepping things up with more rooms, more secrets, more twists and more thrills to keep Australia guessing.

So far, we've only been able to recognise four contestants on this year's season and you bet we've got all the goss (and their Instagrams) below!

PodcastOne's, Better For It: Katie Williams

She might look sweet, but you've never seen a tough cookie like this one! Podcast One's Better For It host is here to show you everything from better lifestyle choices to her funky fitness dance moves!

Entrepreneur Flex Mami: Lil Ahenkan

She's all things fabulous! Creator of the Reflect Game which is a card game that aims to start conversations worth having.

Fashion Designer: Sarah Jane Adams

Author of Life in a Box and fashionista, it's safe to say this queen will bring not only her wisdom but expertise on all things iconic.

The Naked Magician: Christopher Wayne

Last but not least, we have a little bit of magic in the Big Brother house! It looks like we FINALLY might have the after-dark specials come back with this cheeky magic man on the scene.

Well, that's all for now, folks. If you happen to recognise anyone else from the promo, let us know in the comments!

Until then, stay tuned!

