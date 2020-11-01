PSA: Here Are The Best Halloween Costumes For Next Year's Inspo

For a lot of us, Halloween looked very different this year. Thanks, COVID-19.

But that didn't mean we couldn't still get in the spooky spirit!

It just makes us so much more excited for the next spooky season that we decided to find all the best costume ideas to inspire you for next year!

Take a look below:

Cardi B as Medusa

And her daughter, Kulture, as Wonder Woman!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malk with their baby girl as the Hulk!

Lizzo as WAP

Kylie Jenner & Stormi as Matching Minions!

The Rock as Mufasa

Miley Cyrus (She didn't dress up but here is some inspo)

Hailey Baldwin Beiber as Nurse Ratched

Christa B. Allen, who played Young Jenna, as Adult Jenna!

Bella Hadid as a Real-Life Comic Character

Rebel Wilson as a 'Rona-Fighting' Warrior Princess

Darren Criss and his wife as Tan and JVN from Queer Eye

Kim Kardashian West as Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and their tigers!

Neil Patrick Harris as Willy Wonka!

Kris Jenner as Jack Skellington

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Black Swan and Spider-Man

The Weeknd as Blubber!

To be honest, we don't really know who this celeb is but look at her Mystique outfit from X-Men!

Think we've missed a good one? Let us know your best Halloween costumes you've seen in the comments!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.