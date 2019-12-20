PSA: Digital Opal Cards Are Apparently On The Way

Our trains might suffer extensive delays after a little bit of rain, but if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s having a variety of ways to pay for our fares.

Already we can pay with a traditional card or by using a credit card, however now Time Out has reported news of digital Opal cards.

According to the publication, Transport NSW is looking into trialling digital Opal cards which will allow commuters to tab on via their smartphone.

A delivery partner will be commissioned next year to develop the digital card service over a one-year trial period with select passengers.

Pre-paid subscriptions and one-off payments will be available, and should the trial be successful, will be rolled out in 2021.

We’ll have to stay tuned for more information about this one!

