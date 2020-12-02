PSA: Christmas Tree Hair Is Officially Back & Can Somebody Please Make It Stop?

It is no secret that when Christmas comes around, we truly like to get into the festive spirit.

Over the last few years, people have gone to extremes to show their extra amounts of ~jolly~ and we are so here for it!

But, unfortunately, some Christmas loon keeps bringing back this terrifying hair trend, and honestly WHY.

Yes, Christmas tree hair is a real thing and it's actually trending... again!

And it's quite literally bigger and definitely questionably better this year?

All you need to do is grab an empty water bottle or cone and place it on top of your head and form a pine tree shape.

Then grab all of your hair and push it up over the bottle and hold it in place with a hair elastic.

Then get all of the hairsprays you can think of... or if you’re feeling extra festive, get some green hairspray, and you have got yourself a naked tree.

Now, you can go as wild as you want and grab some decorations (tinsel and fairy lights look the most effective), then all you need is a star to top it off!!

Now you can werk this look while you WFH or do that last-minute shopping all the way up until the holidays!

Enjoy.

