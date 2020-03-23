PSA: Chris Hemsworth's Fitness App Is Now Free & Suddenly I Want To Exercise At Home

While everything might seem like doom and gloom these days, here is one piece of information we think might get everyone excited...

And yes, it includes getting sweaty with one of our favourite Hemsworths.

Chris Hemsworth has just announced from today until March 31st you can sign up to his fitness and wellbeing app, Centr, and get six weeks free!

So, if you're anything like us, stuck for ideas to keep yourself in shape (and sane) during isolation, this app is a definite must.

Centr is a fitness and wellbeing platform which launched in February last year. It combines workouts (beginner to advanced) with mindfulness routines and recipe plans. It’s intended to be a convenient one-stop-shop for holistic wellbeing.

“We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most,” he said in his Instagram post.

In case you need any more reason to sweat with Chris, here is a video.

Honestly, what more could you want than ogle thor workout in your own home?

We'll wait.

Catch Up On The Best Of MAFS Here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.