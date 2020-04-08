PSA: Chocolate Stuffed Hot Cross Donuts Exists For An Extremely Limited Time Only

Better known for their controversial cans, the masterminds behind the female lead brewery have upped the ante with this latest easter treat!

⁠Sparkke at the Whitmore are currently slinging these mouth-watering stuffed Hot Cross Donuts.

Claim yours now, for just $12 for 4 doughnuts or $20 for 8 pack.

But be warned, these bad boys are extremely limited, to be exact, there will only be 60 doughnuts baked per day, so it's first in best dressed!

Plus, you only have two days to order these delicious delights before they’re off the menu...potentially forever!

Call the guys on 08 7123 0808 for pick-up. For more information, click here. ⁠

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.