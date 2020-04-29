PSA: Boozy Cookie Dough Boxes Exist & They're The Perfect Mother's Day Treat

Just when you thought you couldn't fit any more sweets in, we see this!

Just Dough It WA has launched these mouthwatering Boozy Mother's Day Cookie Dough Boxes!

Each box includes a 150g cup of limited edition White Choc Cookie Dough, 150g cup of limited edition Ferrero Roche Cookie Dough, two handcrafted Mother’s Day Cookies, two Ferrero Roches plus, a choice of mini alcohol bottle to go with your box!

There are four wines available to choose from, as well as a non-alcoholic option!

There is also the option to switch the 150g cup with a 500g tub of either the White Choc or Ferrero Roche Cookie Dough.

Honestly, prepare yourselves, people, this is going to be one mega feast!

But be warned, there are limited spots available for delivery so we suggest you get in quick! You can make your orders now via their DMs or email here.

