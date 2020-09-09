PSA: Adelaide Just Got Itself The Prettiest New Dessert Bar!

We're talking everything from strawberry Belgium hot chocolates to floral gluten-free waffles!

The new kids on the block in Hahndorf have welcomed this new one-stop dessert shop, Black Cherry Dessert Bar.

So, sweet tooths rejoice, there is a range of mouth-watering treats to sink your teeth into, such as cakes, waffles, meringues, mousses and slices and so much more!

And word on the street is as soon as their liquor license allows, they will also be open for cocktail and dessert nights...

Honestly, if their stunning treats are anything to go off, we can't wait to see what drool-worthy cocktails they'll be whipping up!

At the moment, the Dessert Bar is currently open daily from 8 am until 7 pm, with Fridays and Saturdays staying open until 8 pm and is located at 13-15 Mount Barker Rd, Hahndorf.

