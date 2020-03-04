PSA: A Special Picnic Screening Of ‘Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban’ Is Happening

Bring the wine, cheese and magic!

As an obsessed Harry Potter fan, it’s my duty to notify all my friends about any Potter-themed event taking place in our city, and if you’re reading this now, this is probably your duty too.

The latest magical event comes from the team over at Moonlight Cinema who today announced a special screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - aka everyone’s favourite film!

What makes the screening so special is the fact it will be occurring on the same night across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and there will even be some magical entertainment on ground:

“Sit back and see what the future holds as one of our insightful mystics takes you on a journey into your future with an engaging tarot card or palm reading.”

The picnic screening will take place on Thursday, March 19th and of course, guests are encouraged to dress up!

Find out more information and grab your tickets by clicking on your city below:

Sydney 

Perth 

Melbourne 

Brisbane 

Zoe P

Harry Potter
Listen Live!
