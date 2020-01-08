PSA: A Fancy Wizardry High Tea Is Happening In Sydney Again!

Praise Dumbledore!

Article heading image for PSA: A Fancy Wizardry High Tea Is Happening In Sydney Again!

@njm989 Instagram

Over the last few years, something truely magical has happened: event organisers realised that their parties would become 150% more amazing if they made them Potter inspired. 

We've seen everything from Potter inspired bars and trivia nights to brunches and high teas hit our city and we will never get sick of them. 

One of the most well-known events is held by Sir Stamford in Circular Quay which, luckily for us, is bringing back their Wizardry High Tea this month! 

On January 18th, the hotel is inviting wizards and witches to a “magical afternoon filled with delicious sweets and savoury treats" with a ‘Wizard’s Brew’ upon arrival - yes please! 

Post

Check out the menu below: 

WIZARDRY HIGH TEA MENU

Wizard's Brew on Arrival 

Philosopher's Scones with Whipped Cream & Raspberry Jam

Magical Sweet Treats

The Sweetest Sorting Hat

Secret Raspberry Cake Slice 

Thunderbolt Macarons 

Elf Cupcakes 

Passionfruit Coconut Verrine 

Enchanted Savoury Selection 

Curry Puffs 

Roast Beef finger Sand-witch 

Cucumber Sand-witch with dill Creme Fraiche 

Chicken Cauldron Shallot Pinwheel 

Smoked Salmon on Baguette 

Guests can choose from two sessions: 

Saturday 18 January 2020 

Session 1: 11.00 am - 1.00 pm 

Session 2: 2.00 pm - 4.00 pm 

Tickets will set you back $89 with a $5 booking fee, and can be purchased here! 

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!  

Zoe P

13 hours ago

Article by:

Zoe P

Harry Potter
Wizardry High Tea
Sydney
Sir Stamford
Listen Live!
Harry Potter
Wizardry High Tea
Sydney
Sir Stamford
Harry Potter
Wizardry High Tea
Sydney
Sir Stamford
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs