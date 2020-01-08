PSA: A Fancy Wizardry High Tea Is Happening In Sydney Again!

Over the last few years, something truely magical has happened: event organisers realised that their parties would become 150% more amazing if they made them Potter inspired.

We've seen everything from Potter inspired bars and trivia nights to brunches and high teas hit our city and we will never get sick of them.

One of the most well-known events is held by Sir Stamford in Circular Quay which, luckily for us, is bringing back their Wizardry High Tea this month!

On January 18th, the hotel is inviting wizards and witches to a “magical afternoon filled with delicious sweets and savoury treats" with a ‘Wizard’s Brew’ upon arrival - yes please!

Check out the menu below:

WIZARDRY HIGH TEA MENU

Wizard's Brew on Arrival

Philosopher's Scones with Whipped Cream & Raspberry Jam

Magical Sweet Treats

The Sweetest Sorting Hat

Secret Raspberry Cake Slice

Thunderbolt Macarons

Elf Cupcakes

Passionfruit Coconut Verrine

Enchanted Savoury Selection

Curry Puffs

Roast Beef finger Sand-witch

Cucumber Sand-witch with dill Creme Fraiche

Chicken Cauldron Shallot Pinwheel

Smoked Salmon on Baguette

Guests can choose from two sessions:

Saturday 18 January 2020

Session 1: 11.00 am - 1.00 pm

Session 2: 2.00 pm - 4.00 pm

Tickets will set you back $89 with a $5 booking fee, and can be purchased here!

