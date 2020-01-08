PSA: A Fancy Wizardry High Tea Is Happening In Sydney Again!
Praise Dumbledore!
@njm989 Instagram
Over the last few years, something truely magical has happened: event organisers realised that their parties would become 150% more amazing if they made them Potter inspired.
We've seen everything from Potter inspired bars and trivia nights to brunches and high teas hit our city and we will never get sick of them.
One of the most well-known events is held by Sir Stamford in Circular Quay which, luckily for us, is bringing back their Wizardry High Tea this month!
On January 18th, the hotel is inviting wizards and witches to a “magical afternoon filled with delicious sweets and savoury treats" with a ‘Wizard’s Brew’ upon arrival - yes please!
Check out the menu below:
WIZARDRY HIGH TEA MENU
Wizard's Brew on Arrival
Philosopher's Scones with Whipped Cream & Raspberry Jam
Magical Sweet Treats
The Sweetest Sorting Hat
Secret Raspberry Cake Slice
Thunderbolt Macarons
Elf Cupcakes
Passionfruit Coconut Verrine
Enchanted Savoury Selection
Curry Puffs
Roast Beef finger Sand-witch
Cucumber Sand-witch with dill Creme Fraiche
Chicken Cauldron Shallot Pinwheel
Smoked Salmon on Baguette
Guests can choose from two sessions:
Saturday 18 January 2020
Session 1: 11.00 am - 1.00 pm
Session 2: 2.00 pm - 4.00 pm
Tickets will set you back $89 with a $5 booking fee, and can be purchased here!
