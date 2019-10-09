Protect Your Vehicle From Licence Plate Theft At The Operation Safe Plate Event

Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) showed that in 2018 incidents of numberplate thefts had doubled in Victoria in a decade, with more than one car every day having its licence plates stolen between April 2017 and March 2018.

So how can you prevent plate theft on your vehicle?

Victoria Police and Drouin & Warragul Neighbourhood Watch are holding an Operation Safe Plate event where you can have your car number plate screws replaced with new “one way” screws on the spot for a $5 donation.

The one way screws reduce the risk of number plate theft, so you can sleep easy at night!

It's happening Saturday 19th October, 9am-12pm in the Mason Street Car Park.

