Proof Of Vaccination Kicks In Across Pubs, Clubs And Festivals

From Tuesday, Western Australians will need to provide proof-of-vaccination in order to enter pubs, nightclubs and events as new Covid protocols are rolled out across the state.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson announced on Monday the new double-dose requirements coming into effect at “high risk” venues from 6am.

“Following the successful trial at the Perth Cup on January 1, we will now extend proof of vaccination requirements to high-risk venues and events,” she said.

A shared responsibility between the venue and the patron, Ms Sanderson said, “If a patron attempts to sneak into a venue the patron will be liable, they will face an on the spot fine and possible imprisonment.”

“The venue also has an obligation to take reasonable steps to ensure all patrons and staff entering their premises are double dose vaccinated.”

“Anyone — venue or patron — flagrantly flouting the laws will face the consequences,” Ms Sanderson warned.

Under the new rules, seated service will end, along with the ban on live music events, however indoor mask mandates are set to remain in place until at least 6pm Friday.

A new app encompassing QR code check-ins and proof of vaccination is expected to be available for download next week.

