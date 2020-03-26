Production Of ‘The Bachelor’ Has Been Suspended, While ‘Bachie In Paradise’ Has Been Postponed

Channel 10 has confirmed the upcoming season of The Bachelor staring Locky Gilbert has been halted due to coronavirus health and safety precautions.

The network stated, “The health and safety of our participants and crew members is our number one priority.”

On top of the production of The Bachelor being suspended, its spin off show, Bachelor in Paradise, will also have its air date postponed.

Bachelor in Paradise had wrapped filming and was due to air between Australian Survivor and MasterChef Australia, however, now Ten will be airing two weeks of Jamie Oliver cooking specials and other COVID-19 updates, before MasterChef premieres on Easter Monday.

“Do not panic. You will still get to see your favourite bachelorettes and bachelors when they return to paradise for romance, scandal, betrayal and – for three couples – true love,” a spokesperson reassured.

“Bachelor In Paradise has wrapped production and will air in the coming months.”

Although Ten said they do not know how long the television industry will be impacted in this way, they did add the following:

“We remain committed to keeping our audiences entertained and connected in these challenging times.

“We are also committed to enduring the television industry remains in as strong a shape as possible so we can continue to bring Australian viewers local content.”