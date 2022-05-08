Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Have Shared The First Photo Of Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie.

Their daughter was born via surrogate earlier this year, and her unique name is said to be of Sanskrit, Indian origin and means "fragrant flower" or "moonlight".

The couple have now shared a first look at their daughter for Mother's Day, with Priyanka posting a photo of their family to Instagram.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.



Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.



Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️"

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018, with a Christian American-meets-Hindu Indian wedding in Jodhpur.

A Christian ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, pastor Paul Kevin Jonas, with stunning pre-wedding traditions carried out beforehand featuring music and mehendi body art.

What a gorgeous family!

