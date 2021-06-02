Prison Escapee Back Behind Bars

A 47-year-old man who escaped Beechworth Correctional Centre Tuesday afternoon is back behind bars after he was arrested in the local area.

Inmate, Simon Poole was arrested on Wednesday morning in Beechworth, after he was found a short distance from the Correctional Centre.

Poole escaped in broad daylight on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 4.15pm, and spent less than 24 hours on the run before he was apprehended.

Police have thanked community members for their help finding the inmate.

Poole had been serving time at Beechworth Correctional Centre for drug, firearm and deception related offences, and is likely to face further charges.

