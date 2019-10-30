Principal Supports Selfless Teen Who Ditched Year 12 Exams To Fight Fires

While most year 12 students are sitting their HSC exams, one young man from Port Macquarie, has put community before (arguably) the most important time of his scholastic life!

Principal Ian Ross, from Hastings Secondary College - Westport Campus, spoke to the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge about Liam Birrer, the young man who skipped his exam to fight the blaze with his community, and how the school is backing him 100%.

"I was advised that one of our fantastic year twelve boys took an exam off. He volunteers for the Rural Fire Service. He placed community above his own needs." Ross said.

Click below, to hear all of the calls received during the show. It was truly incredible.