Prince William Reveals His Mother Managed To Get The Whole Car Singing On School Trips

He's the latest name to appear in Apple Fitness+ 'Time To Walk' and now Prince William is giving us an insight into growing up in the royal household and in particular some moments with his late Mum, Princess Diana.

'Time to Walk' is an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.

In his Time to Walk episode, Prince William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit. He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone with Taylor Swift, the value of listening as a way to empower others and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health.

When it comes to his Mum, Prince William reveals a touching story about how she managed to get the whole car singing along to the iconic son 'The Best'.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment . . . we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well. When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother,”

