Prince William Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Coronation Celebrations

Prince William says he is “so proud” of King Charles III during a heartfelt speech delivered at his father’s coronation concert celebrations.

Twenty thousand people gathered at Windsor to celebrate the official crowning of the 13th monarch since the political union of the Kingdom of England and Kingdom of Scotland in 1707.

Prince William’s speech, which included homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II, caused for a rare moment of public emotion from the newly crowned King.

“As my grandmother said, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future, and I know she’s up there fondly keeping an eye on us and is a very proud mother,” he said.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you.

“My father’s first words at Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. A pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others.”

Taking the stage at the concert included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli among others performances and famous cameos.

The coronation’s celebrations also included the Big Lunch – a British tradition of community get togethers and street parties.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of King Charles III and Queens Consort, Camila, who travelled in a gilded horse-drawn carriage, led by the largest ceremonial military process since Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Ratings suggest 19 million people around the world tuned into to watch the celebrations unfold – about 40 per cent fewer than the amount who watched Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

