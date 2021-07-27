Prince Harry's Memoir Is Reportedly Part Of A $54 Million Four-Book Deal!

This week on LiSTNR's The Royal Record, Royal correspondent Juliet Rieden and journalist Bryce Corbett wrapped up your weekly royal news, including Harry's memoir, the Queen having her first summer holiday without Philip, a possible indigenous governor in the future, and a 92-year-old knitting a surprise for the Queen!

This time last week, we heard all about Harry's big book deal which is reportedly worth up to $52 million for a four-book deal! What is going on?!

We also found out the Queen is holidaying in Balmoral for 6-8 weeks for her annual summer break - the first without Philip. And we found out if she's still driving!

Now, this week, the Queen also held a Zoom with Canada's incoming Governor General, Mary Simon, a Inuk leader and the country's first ever indigenous Governor General. So, could we see this for Australia?

Bryce couldn't let the podcast end without his favourite royal story of the week: a 92-year-old woman who has spent 2 whole years knitting a 3D 18ft model of Sandringham Castle! She even had a wonderful surprise and it's so heart-warming!

