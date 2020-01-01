Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share More Snaps With Baby Archie!

So adorable!!

Article heading image for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share More Snaps With Baby Archie!

Sussex Royal

 

As we celebrate a new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted their very own 2019 wrap up video, highlighting their biggest moments of the year.

In the video, other Duke and Duchess have included an adorable new snap of a very happy Harry holding his son, Archie, who is wearing a beanie with TWO POM POMS.

Too cute!

Take a look at the video below:

Post

Entertainment News Team

20 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

