Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share First Birthday Photo Of Daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana for her first birthday.

A friend of the family, Misan Harriman shared the photos to his Twitter, which saw the Sussexes and his family celebrating together.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around", he wrote.

Lilibet's first birthday was celebrated with a picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan.

We also saw the Cambridge's tweet a Happy Birthday message for their niece, writing:

The couple chose the name Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Lilibet is the second child of the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

