Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Archie’s First Christmas Card!

How’s this for a last minute Christmas gift from the Royal Family?

One night before Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card with 7-month-old baby Archie up front and centre!

Posted to Twitter by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, the organisation wrote “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

So cute!!

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the digital card reads.

Archie is growing up fast!

