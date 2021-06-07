Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Welcomed Their Baby Girl!

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child, a baby girl!

The couple have announced her name as Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

An official statement on their Archewell website read, “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

The couple have also posted a message of thanks on their website, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Welcome to the world, Lili!

