Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Launched A Production Company At Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the move to Netflix after inking a multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a new production company with plans to create scripted TV series, docu-series, documentaries, films and children’s shows.

Although Meghan starred in the television series Suits, the 39-year-old announced her retirement from acting before her royal wedding. The pair are likely, however, to appear in the upcoming documentaries.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” the couple announced in a statement.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

According to Deadline, projects already in the making include a nature docu-series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women.

The deal comes after Barack and Michelle Obama signed a deal with Netflix back in 2018.

The former US President and First Lady went on to acquire the documentary American Factory (which won the Oscar for best documentary) and create Becoming, a documentary focused on Michelle Obama, released this year.

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” said Ted Sarandos, a co-chief executive and the chief content officer at Netflix.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

