Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Living In An $18 Million Mansion In LA!

Oh, to have friends in high places & be one of the most famous couples on Earth.

Reports have surfaced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shacked up in an $18 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills!

Apparently the pair and their one-year-old son, Archie, have been living there since they stepped down as senior royals in March.

The property is said to boast eight bedrooms, twelve bathrooms and sits on 22 acres - talk about keeping a low profile!

It's thought to be part of the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates. The views are set to be uninterrupted and they have a pretty great pool by the sounds of it!

Look, we're a little jealous.

