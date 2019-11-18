Prince Eric Has Finally Been Cast For The Little Mermaid Remake And People Want Answers

After lots of speculation around who would be cast to play Prince Eric in the live-action remake of the 1989 Disney film, The Little Mermaid, filmmakers have finally revealed who.

Many fans thought it could possibly be Harry Styles, who has a look that closely resembles that of the original (as much as possible with an animation!) but the actor who landed the role is newcomer, Jonah Hauer-King.

The actor has starred in films, The Last Photograph and A Dog's Way Home.

Regardless, we can't wait to see this classic Disney come to life!

