Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has been tested positive to coronavirus.

Charles, 71, was tested after it was revealed a flag bearer at a Commonwealth service he attended, alongside the Queen, had tested positive

He is said to be experiencing mild symptoms as he self-isolates in Scotland.

Clarence House said in a statement: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Catch up on all the latest updates here:

