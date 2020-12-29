Prince Archie Has Made His Adorable Debut On Harry & Meghan’s Podcast!

In case you missed it, this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched their own podcast, Archewell Audio, with the goal to unite and inspire audiences around the world.

In their first episode, the ‘2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special’, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by famous friends, including Sir Elton John, Brené Brown, James Corden, Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George The Poet.

But perhaps the most exciting addition (and most adorable) was the royal couple’s own 19-month-old son, Archie, who joined the podcast to wish listeners a ‘Happy New Year!’

Take a listen:

SO CUTE!!

The entire episode is available to stream on Spotify.

