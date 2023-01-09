Prime Minister To Visit Flood Devastated Kimberley Region

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit the Kimberly Region in Western Australia following horror floods that devastated the community.

Joining him on his trip is WA Premier Mark McGowan as the pair speak with effected members of the community.

The floods have caused major damage to hundreds of homes and local businesses.

In response to the major flooding, Prime Minister Albanese is set to introduce a disaster relief package.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Albanese’s visit comes as the region begins clean-up operations with the SES moving fallen trees and rubble from roads and barges carry8ing groceries arriving in Broome to replenish supermarket shelves.

The damage caused by the floods is likely to cost billions of dollars with several expensive air drops carrying both food for livestock and first aid supplies for residents still flown in.

Several people have been left homeless while other residents in the Derby area are set to be airlifted to safety in Broome.

Temporary accommodation will soon be available at the Bullsbrook quarantine facility in Perth.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.