Prime Minister Scott Morrison Reveals New COVID-19 Restrictions

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced new COVID-19 rules and restrictions for Australians.

The PM addressed the nation in a press conference.

He announced that Australians now need to stay at home unless they are shopping for essentials or need to leave for medical purposes or exercise. There are also exemptions for work or education if you do not have the ability to work or learn remotely.

Public gatherings are now limited to two people.

Australians aged over 70 are advised to stay home and self-isolate for their own protection. They are still able to go out accompanied by a support person to get fresh air and recreation.

A moratorium for six months has been placed on rental evictions for people who have been directly affected by losing their jobs.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister announced $1.1 billion in funding for telehealth, mental support and domestic violence services and food charities.