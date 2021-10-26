Prime Minister Scott Morrison Announces Plan To Deliver Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has heralded a new era of 'reducing emissions' as we march toward 2050 targets.

Revealing the long-awaited plan ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Morrison said he wanted to "get the balance right" assuring that jobs and industries would be protected.

“Australians want action on climate change. They’re taking action on climate change, but they also want to protect their jobs and their livelihoods. They also want to keep the costs of living down,” Mr Morrison said.

“And I also want to protect the Australian way of life, especially in rural and regional areas. The Australian way of life is unique.” - PM Morrison

Of the little that was revealed at Tuesday's press conference, the plan to reach net zero by 2030 would be delivered with a $20 billion investment in "low-emissions technologies", includes "clean hydrogen" and "ultra-low-cost solar" power.

With a heavy focus on creating jobs, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said carbon offsets and reducing the costs of low emissions technologies, were all a part of the grand scheme.

“We’re looking at the customer and technology trends, shaping those trends to our advantage and, on the back of that, ensuring we have a portfolio of technologies that can deliver the outcome we want to deliver which is net zero by 2050,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Morrison also said Australia's coal and gas production, and export would not cease to exist because of the new modelling.

"It is focused on Australia's national interests and securing our strengths," he said.

The prime minister also said the plan will not see energy bills go up, nor will it negatively impact on Australia's farming and agriculture.

Instead calling it a "careful evolution" and not a revolution.

“It will not impact households’ businesses or the broader economy with new costs or taxes imposed by the initiatives that we are undertaking,” he said.

We won’t just be measuring the fact that we’ll be reducing emissions, we’ll be measuring the fact that we’re creating jobs, we’ll be measuring the fact that we’re boosting incomes, we’ll be measuring the fact that we are preserving Australian’s livelihoods right across the country – because that is also one of the key measures of performance and success with this plan”

However, what Mr Morrison didn't announce in any detail was 'how' Australia is going to meet these targets, instead stating that the modelling for the plan will be released at an undisclosed time in the future.

Not missing the opportunity to have a swipe at the PM, Opposition climate spokesperson Chris Bowen tweeted: “This is not a plan. It’s a scam.”

Mr Morrison said the plan to tackle climate change is “uniquely Australian”.

Such a comment could indeed be interpreted in any number of ways.

